Disabled anglers take to Burton Mill Pond for the first time

Disabled anglers are able to fish at Burton Mill Pond for the first time thanks to a scheme by the Arun & Rother Connections project.

The project is a £2.2m initiative funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund to improve the environment in the Arun and Rother river catchments and encourage greater access by the public.

West Sussex County Council which owns the pond, was a partner in the project and part of it has been a platform built at the pond consisting of a ramp providing step free access from the road and a new pontoon berth for a wheelchair accessible Wheelyboat making it possible for disabled anglers to fish. A county council spokesman said: “The new facilities, which are remarkably discreet, also provide a safe and accessible viewing area for all visitors and a secure mooring for the two existing fishing punts.”

The Wheelyboat Trust is a national charity that designs, builds, funds and supplies Wheelyboats and, coincidentally, its headquarters are on Burton Park Road half a mile from the pond. It works with public waters groups and organisations all over Europe. The Burton Mill Pond Wheelyboat, named ‘Harriet’ is available on a day-ticket basis booked here