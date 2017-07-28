Ebernoe Horn Fair win for first ever visiting cricketers

Cricketers from Madehurst went home the victors after their first ever appearance at Ebernoe’s centuries old Horn Fair .

Bringing the sunshine back with them to Ebernoe on Tuesday (July 25), the centuries old date of the Horn Fair, they won in a close fought battle which at the end saw Ebernoe needing seven runs to win off seven balls.

The traditional lunchtime procession of the spit roasted lamb PICTURES BY HAZEL BIGGS

But Madehurst’s Ashley Rule stepped out from his place keeping wicket in the afternoon and bowled out Leon Rombke, Ebernoe’s last man, to steal a win as Ebernoe were all out for 205 with just 6 balls remaining.

At the start Ebernoe won the toss and put Madehurst in to bat. The visitors made 211 for nine off their allotted 45 overs.

Then lunchtime saw the procession of the spit roasted lamb cooked by Bruce Whittington. It was led by Horn Fair veteran Ivan Wadey and vicar of Ebernoe, Peter Hayes followed by the cricketers across the green to the pavilion.

A short silence was held in memory of local farmer Lynton Morrish who died in January having only missed a handful of fairs in his 89 years.

Lord Egremont attended the evening celebrations and presented the Horns trophy to Ashley for his winning score of 61 runs.

The traditional Horn Fair folk song then received a rousing rendition to signal the start of the evening festivities when children’s races proved exceptionally popular as schools broke up for the summer holidays earlier in the day.

Sky diver Jon Dodd from Farnborough, a veteran of over 1000 balloon jumps, jumped way above the cricket green, parachuting in to the centre of the pitch. Matthew Scaife and his team inflated a hot air balloon for youngsters to experience from inside the basket without taking off.

Petworth Town Band set up on the green to play and entertain while the funfair provided entertainment for the children.

