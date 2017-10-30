PICTURES: Business graduations at Chichester College

The hard work of more than 30 Chichester College graduates has been celebrated at a special ceremony.

Accounting, marketing, human resources and management were among the subjects studied on professional business courses.

Graduates with a CIPD Level 5 Diploma in learning and development

Many of the students studied while working in full-time employment.

Chief Executive Shelagh Legrave led the ceremony, which was planned with the help of several of the current Level 3 business students.

She said: “It is important to fully recognise the phenomenal achievements made by these students.

“To combine studying and working is not an easy task. It is a constant juggling act and I can speak with first-hand experience as to how challenging it can be.

Graduates with a CIM Level 6 Diploma in professional marketing

“But it is also incredibly rewarding when you complete your course and take the next steps in building your career.

“We can’t underestimate the importance of continuing training and development, it really does make a difference.”

AAT Level 4 Diploma Accounting: Felicity Burnell-Budd, Joshua Digby, Amanda Middleton, Tracy Rablin, Jodie Ruff, Tatjana Silova.

CIPD Level 5 Diploma in Learning and Development: Lyn Andrews, Amanda Fleet, Catherine Lamb, Linda Lynch, Megan Nicholls, Kelly Owens, Dawn Slade.

Graduates with an ILM Level 5 Diploma in leadership and management

CIPD Level 5 Diploma in Human Resource Management: Amy Aston, Tiffany Caswell, Raffaella Franza, Jenny Guy, Laina Hanwell, Molly Peck, Laura Smith, Rebecca Wise.

CIM Level 4 Diploma in Professional Marketing: Nina Farmer, Catherine Grinstead, Meg Hutson, Natalia Luszczyk, Emily Nice, Freya Ward.

CIM Level 6 Diploma in Professional Marketing: Emma Edmonds, Catherine Kennedy, Jessica Potts, Charlotte Ridgwell.

ILM Level 5 Diploma in Leadership and Management: Emma Camm, Hannah Garman, Marco Lesse.