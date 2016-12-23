Weald students visit Oxford University

Ten students from year 11 at The Weald School, Billingshurst, were very fortunate to be given the opportunity to visit St John’s College, Oxford University.

The day was incredibly informative and we were able to interview several of the students about their experience so far at Oxford, what they are studying and the interview process.

We had a tour of the college, during which we viewed the accommodation block, library, chapel and open space areas.

We also listened to an interesting talk on the application process and courses offered at Oxford. We were all extremely impressed with the facilities and when we were taken into the main college library and shown first-edition archaic books, everyone was amazed at the condition they were in and had their mobiles out to take photos.

Walking through the corridors, it was hard to ignore the history and beautiful architecture.

After a buffet lunch, we took part in a chemistry taster session. We extended our knowledge from lessons by using their modern technology to solve a murder case, using chromatography methods demonstrated by post-graduate students.

The trip gave us a great insight into the best university in the world. It also gave us a glimpse of what to expect in the not too distant future for whichever university we might apply to after we leave The Weald.

Additionally, it inspired us all to work harder for our upcoming exams, in order to achieve the grades required for a Russell group university.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk

2 – Like our Facebook page at Midhurst and Petworth Observer Facebook

3 – Follow us on Twitter at @mid_pet_obs

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.