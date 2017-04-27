Your nature questions answered live by our expert

Our wildlife expert Richard Williamson will be on hand to answer your questions live in the first of a special weekly event next week

At around 11am on Thursday, May 4, Richard will be doing the first Facebook Live question and answer session from the Chichester Observer office.

Richard has been writing his brilliant column in the Observer on all things animal and nature for the last 51 years.

Chief reporter Steve Pickthall said: “Richard is a fountain of knowledge on all creatures great and small and all plant types.

“So if you have a question about which type of soil is best to grow roses in, where the best walks are, or a type of animal you’ve captured on camera, be sure to join us for the first of a regular Thursday morning Facebook Live event.”

All you have to do to view it and take part is click on the Chichester Observer Facebook page just before 11am today, and the live stream will appear.

If you like the page in advance you will be notified when it’s live.

Viewers can then post live questions which Richard will do his best to answer.

You can email questions in advance to news@chiobserver.co.uk under the subject ‘Nature questions for Richard’.

