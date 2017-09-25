Experts out in force to answer your recycling questions

Recycle Week starts today and all this week residents can visit various supermarkets across the Chichester district for help and advice from experts.

Chichester District Council’s waste and recycling team has joined forces with supermarkets including Tesco, Waitrose, Budgens and the Co-op, to support and encourage residents to increase their recycling.

From today (Monday, September 25) to Friday, September 29, local councillors and officers will be on hand to deliver information about recycling and waste minimisation, and to answer any questions that residents have about their recycling or waste.

In order to see as many residents as possible the team will visit Tesco Extra in Chichester (Monday); Waitrose, Chichester (Tuesday); Budgens in Midhurst (Thursday); and the Co-op in Selsey High Street (Friday), at various times during the week (full list below).

Councillor Roger Barrow, cabinet member for contract services at Chichester District Council: said: “We estimate that around 57 per cent of what is placed in the black household waste bin could actually be reduced, reused or recycled.

“Even the most diligent among us fill our black bins with up to 20 per cent of recyclable material such as glass, plastic bottles, yogurt pots, and paper that should be put in the burgundy recycling bin.

“In West Sussex alone, this amounts to 32,000 tonnes.

“I urge everyone to really help us and to think before throwing anything out and ask yourself, can it be recycled at home instead?

“We accept paper, card, tins, cans, plastic bottles, glass bottles, glass jars, aerosols, foil, plastic pots, tubs and trays - even tablet blister packs – in the district recycling bins.

“You can also find out more information from our series of short videos at www.chichester.gov.uk/thinkbeforeyouthrow

“We know that sometimes it can be confusing when it comes to recycling, especially with all the different types of packaging used these days.

“But, we are here to help you and we would love to meet you and advise you while we are out and about in the district during Recycle Week.”

People will be able to find out lots of information about what can and can’t be recycled at home in the burgundy bin. There will also be information about the different places where items such as clothes, shoes and small electricals can be recycled.

These can’t be recycled at home but there are other outlets available to ensure they don’t get thrown away in the general waste.

During Recycle Week local district councillors and the council’s recycling team will be located as follows:

Monday 25 September: Tesco Extra Chichester, 10am – 6pm.

Tuesday 26 September: Waitrose, Chichester, 10am – 6pm.

Wednesday 27 September: Tesco Extra Chichester, 10am – 6pm.

Thursday 28 September: The Grange, Midhurst, 10am – 4pm; and Budgens, Midhurst, 11am – 1p.

Friday 29 September: Waitrose Chichester, 10am – 6pm; and Co-op Selsey, 11:30am to 1:30pm.