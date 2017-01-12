Fernhurst friends cook up a new venture

Two Fernhurst friends who share a love of home cooking have come up with a new recipe to spread the word about eating more healthily.

Louise Buchanan, a dentist and Gill Kellett, a teaching assistant both still work on a part time basis, but they have set up The Great Little Cookery School to share their knowledge and encourage people to cook more at home and eat better as a result.

“When our 18 year old sons started at university in September of last year, we decided we both needed to pour our energies into a new venture,” said Gill.

“We had been talking about it for a little while and realised, rather than just talking, we needed to take steps to make it a reality. The Great Little Cookery School was born over a cup of tea, and cake, of course, in Louise’s cosy kitchen.”

“Through our small, friendly, hands on cookery classes, we aim to build confidence and inspire people to have a go. Our daytime classes, aimed at beginners and those wanting to improve, are based at Fernhurst Village Hall.”

The friends have already run an afternoon tea course and one for students teaching not only have to cook quick, nutritious and inexpensive food, but also how to store and re-heat food.

They have also run a children’s Christmas cookery class and a course on bread and soup making: We really enjoy working together and feel our skills complement each other’s well, both from the marketing to the planning and running of the courses.”

Course details can be found www.tglcookeryschool.wordpress.com

