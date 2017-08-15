GALLERY Sutton summer flower show

Sutton and District Horticultural Society had a glorious day for its summer flower show.

The weather on Sunday was perfect and everyone had a lovely time, with visitors enjoying tea and homemade cakes on the lawn.

The raffle afterwards was a great success and there were bargains to be had in the auction of produce.

Show secretary Judy Seers said: “The standard of the entries was as usual extremely high across the classes, with Chris Dudman once again going home with most of the cups.

“Martin Shepherd beat off the ladies for best cake in show with his Victoria sandwich and Martin Buckley from the Graffham Society was victorious again this year in the potato in a bucket competition, with a massive 15.07lbs potato, almost double the weight of the runner-up.”

Brian and Joan Verrall were awarded life-time membership after more than 50 years of competing.

Cup winners:-

Perpetual Challenge Cup, highest points, vegetables: 1 Chris Dudman, 2 Brian Verrall.

Lady Mersey Challenge Cup, highest points flowers: 1 Chris Dudman, 2 Brian Verrall.

GK Neale Memorial Challenge Cup, highest points overall, horticultural: Chris Dudman.

Snipe Dix Trophy, best decorative dahlia: Chris Dudman.

Daisy Francis Memorial Trophy, most points dahlias: Chris Dudman.

Burrell Cup, best cactus dahlia: Chris Dudman.

Holland Challenge Cup, best flower exhibit, excluding floral art: Chris Dudman.

Ray Challenge Cup, best vegetable: Chris Dudman.

Henry Tupper Tankard, best rose: Brian Verrall.

Symmons Challenge Bowl, highest points cookery: Janet Shepherd.

Priscilla Burfield Cup, best cake: Martin Shepherd.

J.B. Nevitt Memorial Trophy, highest points floral art: 1 Anne Collis, 2 Avril Southwell.

Ackner Trophy, best floral art: Anne Collis.

Lady Harding Davis Salver, for Master Gardener: Chris Dudman.

Top Tray: 1 Chris Dudman, 2 Brian Verrall.

Top Vase: 1 Chris Dudman, 2 Toni Green.

Howden Hume Challenge Cup, most outstanding child’s exhibit, junior age: Alex Dudman.

Winter Cup for the Summer Show, most outstanding exhibit, intermediate age: Tobias Gillot.

Sir Walter Raleigh Cup, potato in a bucket,: Martin Buckley.

Best fuchsia from a plant plug: Chris Dudman.

Longest runner bean: Matthew Dudman.

Tallest hollyhock or sunflower: Sean Cemm.

Eggs: Toni Green.