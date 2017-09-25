‘Good’ Ofsted for Fernhurst Primary School

Fresh into the start of term, Fernhurst Primary School is celebrating after being rated ‘Good’ in its latest Ofsted inspection.

This year also sees Gill Richardson step in as headteacher after working at Frogmore Junior School in Camberley, a fellow University of Chichester Academy Trust school.

Acting headteacher during the inspection Mrs Libby Isaac said she was ‘absolutely delighted’ with the result, which upholds the school’s rating from its last inspection in 2013.

She said: “We are extremely thankful for all the hard work and dedication put in by our staff, governors, parents and pupils both prior to and during our inspection.

“This is a fantastic outcome for the school, the Governing Body and The University of Chichester Academy Trust and is testament to the way the school has developed over the past few years.”

A report published this month on the July inspection stated students across the school ‘make good and improving progress and achieve well’.

It also praised the broad and balanced curriculum which supports the students by providing ‘good preparation for life in modern Britain’.

Inspectors were impressed by the extensive engagement of the community in the school, including sports clubs and the opportunities to learn a musical instrument.

The report also recognised the extra-curricular activities and clubs, including breakfast and after school, available for pupils which augment the curriculum and broaden pupils’ horizons.

Fernhurst Primary is part of a multi-academy trust operated by the University of Chichester.

Chief executive officer of the trust Sue Samson said: “Fernhurst is a wonderful village school.

“I am delighted that it has been recognised for the high quality of education it provides and I am excited about what it will achieve in the future.”

The school is now settling down for the term with a Macmillan Coffee afternoon coming up at the end of September, School at Work sessions for prospective parents and carers, and two Harvest Festivals taking place in the village at the start of October.

To find out more visit www.fernhurst.w-sussex.sch.uk.