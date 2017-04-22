Halfway point for doctors’ challenge

Two Sussex doctors are halfway in both distance and fundraising as they attempt a world record time for rowing the Indian Ocean.

Ted Welman and Jack Faulkner set off on March 16 this year, under the team name ‘Doctors Adrift’.

They are halfway after 27 days - two weeks ahead of schedule in their anticipated 84 day challenge.

Welman from Petworth, and Faulkner from Brighton began their expedition in Geraldton, Western Australia and are due to finish in Port Louis, Mauritius.

They hope to become the fastest pair to make the 3,600 mile journey and break the world record in the process.

Coincidently, Doctors Adrift is also halfway to their target of £100,000 for global medical charity Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF).

The charity provides much needed emergency medical care in areas affected by armed conflicts, epidemics and natural disasters.

For more information, visit www.doctorsadrift.com or donate at www.pledgit.net/campaign/9RTdql.

Ted and Jack met when studying medicine at Imperial College London and since graduating, they have worked as junior doctors in south London.

Before starting careers as surgeons, they wanted to do something remarkable, partly because it may be their last chance, but mainly because they want to raise money for Médecin Sans Frontières.

Both of them havee rowed competitively, which is why they chose this challenge.

