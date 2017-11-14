Headteachers off to Downing Street

And they're off...

West Sussex headteachers had an early start today when they headed to Downing Street to appeal to the Chancellor Philip Hammond for more education funding to be included in next week's Budget.

After gathering at Tanbridge House School, in Horsham, the heads took a coach to London where they met with 70 colleagues from 24 counties, including East Sussex, to present a letter endorsed by 5,000 schools.

Updates to follow.