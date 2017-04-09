Isobel selling toys to support children’s charity

A pupil from Churcher’s College Junior School is selling her toys at the indoor Car Boot Sale at The Grange Centre in Midhurst. A pupil from Churcher’s College Junior School is selling her toys at the indoor Car Boot Sale at The Grange Centre in Midhurst.

Isobel Reed will be taking part in the sale, which will take place on Sunday between 10am and 1pm, to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

Isobel is taking part because she knows two people who have had the benefit of treatment there. Barney was a new-born baby with a coarctation of the aorta requiring lifesaving surgery by cardiac surgeons and Juliet who was born with a rare congenital cataract requiring eye surgery. They are both healthy thanks to the treatment they received at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Isobel said: “It’s such a fantastic cause and I’m looking forward to raising as much money as possible as well as recycling my old toys and clothes.”

Laura Savory, senior fundraising manager at Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity said: “We’re so grateful to Isobel for her generosity and support. The money raised will help to make a huge difference to young patients and families from across the UK”.

For more information or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Elizabeth-Reed8.

