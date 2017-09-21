Jodie Kidd to launch the first ever nationwide live treasure hunt for a car

Former supermodel and petrolhead Jodie Kidd, who lives in West Sussex, is set to launch the first ever nationwide live treasure hunt - for a car.

The TV presenter was on hand this morning to provide fans with the first clue to the car’s secret location – a trumpet.

Those that correctly guess the iconic location of the VW Golf, hidden in plain sight somewhere in the UK, could be rewarded with the keys.

With just 36 hours to solve the mystery, potential winners must head to a live feed of the hidden car and guess the iconic location.

Clues will be added to the picture throughout the two days, helping to reveal the vehicle’s whereabouts before entries close at 5pm on Friday (22 September).

Jodie Kidd said: “It’s been a lot of fun shooting in our secret setting this morning.

“I don’t want to give the game away, but I will say it’s a truly iconic location.

“I’ll be staying tuned to the live stream to see what other clues pop up throughout the next couple of days.

“There’s lots in store!”

Following Jodie’s appearance on the live feed this morning, new clues will be added throughout the next two days, helping viewers get to the bottom of the puzzle.

There will also be live entertainment throughout from local groups.

John Miles, Head of Motor at comparethemarket.com, said: “We thought long and hard about where was best to hide our prized family car and we think that if people keep their eyes peeled, they will be able to have a good crack at guessing the correct location.”

To enter, head over to https://www.comparethemarket.com/car-insurance/content/hide-and-beep/ to view the live feed of the hidden car and work out the clues to reveal the iconic location.

Further hints and tips will be provided on twitter @comparethemkt and facebook. People can join the conversation on social by using the hashtag #hideandbeep