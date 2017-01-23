KEVII developer takes the plunge with new pool plan

There have been plans to turn it into a gym, live-work units, a gym health spa and even a juice bar.

Now a proposal has been submitted to demolish the existing extension at the historic chapel in the former King Edward VII hospital at Easebourne and turn the whole area into a shop, cafe with new plans to include a swimming pool.

It’s all part of renovation specialist City & Country’s continuing development of the former hospital where some of the apartments in the listed sanitorium are already completed and sold.

The new plan for the grade 11 listed chapel is to build a 12x4 metre swimming pool in the replacement extension and convert the twin naves of the V-shaped chapel to a shop and cafe.

Since permission for the cafe and shop, said City & Country’s consultants Purcell, the developer had been looking for an operator. Only one remained interested and for a smaller space: “Feedback has indicated the café and shop, including the ancillary space, as currently designed are too large to justify the likely income generation from the immediate community of the redeveloped site. As such, it has been proposed an additional use alongside the café and shop, would give rise to an extra income stream and make the operation of the chapel more viable.”

