Midhurst man is jailed for child abuse images

A Midhurst man who downloaded more than 160,000 child abuse images has been jailed for a year.

A spokesman for Kent police said officers from Kent Police’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team executed a warrant at his home in Alexander Drive, Faversham, last November after receiving information that indecent photos and movies had been accessed from the address.

“Richard Williams, 48, accepted responsibility and was arrested as a result.

“A number of laptop computers and storage devices were seized from his home and found to contain a total of 160,480 child abuse images, of which 293 were graded as the most serious of Category A.”

The spokesman said Williams, who has since moved to Midhurst, pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children and was sentenced at Canterbury Crown Court yesterday (June 27).

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Bennett said: “There is never any excuse for downloading images of child abuse, which only creates a market for children to suffer these dreadful crimes in the first place.

“We will continue to investigate those we suspect of sharing or downloading such images from the internet to both protect children from harm and to send a clear message that this type of behaviour is simply unacceptable.”

