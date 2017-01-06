Midhurst man’s Great British Beard Off challenge

Midhurst chartered surveyor Iain Skinner is shaving off his impressive bristles in aid of Katie’s Great British Beard Off.

The ‘beard off’ ceremony will take place on January 21 and it will be performed by barber Mandie Coombes of Headcase Barbers in Haslemere who is temporarily using space in The Hair Chair, in Lower Street as her own barber shop was gutted by fire last summer.

Iain is joining the ‘beard off’ challenge to raise money for the liver intensive therapy unit at Kings College Hospital in memory of his close family friend Katie Bayley, who died of a rare illness aged just 18 years old last summer.

He has been close friends with Jared and Michelle Bayley, Katie’s parents, for many years, having met Jared when they were both five at Nyewood Primary school in Bognor Regis.

Jared and Michelle live in Durrington with their 16-year-old son Harry.

The family aim to raise £10,000 for Kings College Hospital through donations and sponsorship. Friends and family have already completed The Great South Run and a charity skydive and committed to continue to raise further funds for the Liver Intensive Therapy Unit at Kings during 2017.

“In memory of Katie,” said Iain “fundraising for Kings College Hospital is one way we can join together to do something practical to express our love and hope that it will help others like Katie in the future. Katie’s Great British Beard Off is just one way I can contribute.”

Katie was just about to take her A levels last May when she became ill and went from the A&E unit in Salisbury Hospital to Kings College Hospital where she was admitted to the Liver Intensive Therapy Unit. Tests and operations followed over the next ten days while the hospital worked tirelessly to stabilise her. Katie remained in a critical condition while she fought the virus and bacteria attacking her body but sadly passed away on June 7.

Anyone who would like to join Iain in Katie’s Great British Beard Off can set up their own fundraising account at set up your fundraising account here and get ready with the razors or donate to Iain’s uk.virginmoneygiving page Fundraising page to enable Iain to reach his target of £2,500.

Collection buckets for contributions to Kings College Hospital are available at Rogate School and The White Horse at Easebourne.

