Midhurst Rother College appoints Head Boy and Head Girl

Jack Cobbold and Gracie Spooner have been appointed as Midhurst Rother College’s new Head Boy and Head Girl for the coming year.

They officially took over from Erin Collins and George Caws at the Gilbert Hannam Day Presentation Evening during which the new office holders carried out their first official engagement by giving the traditional vote of thanks at the evening’s awards ceremony.

Jack, who is currently studying Business Studies, Biology and Psychology, has always been an active participant of the college’s enrichment programme, taking opportunities offered to develop his leadership skills through the Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme and by holding the post of Sports Captain during Year 10.

Gracie, a well-known musician in the local community, brings to the role her organisational experience through holding and participating in community concerts held at the college over recent years. Her focus lies within her passion for supporting others and she would eventually like to become a counsellor for young adults.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midhurstandpetworth.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MidhurstandPetworthObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @mid_pet_obs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Midhurst and Petworth Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.