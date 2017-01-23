Midhurst volunteers back in action

West Sussex County Council volunteers are back in action in Midhurst this week (Monday, January 23) giving their time for free to carry out tasks for the community.

On Friday (January 20) they installed three bicycle racks in the centre of town by the traffic lights outside the Tesco store. Today they are clearing brambles and saplings close to the North Street car park and are hoping to cut more brambles at Pitsham Wood.

