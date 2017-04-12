Missing man from Chichester found in Scotland

A 59-year-old man reported missing from Graylingwell, Chichester, on Monday March 27 has been found safe and well in Scotland, according to police.

Andrew Madgwick was located today on the Isle of Harris having made his way north during the 16 days he was unaccounted for.

Sergeant Christopher Bryant, of Sussex Police, said: “Thanks are due to members of the public, the media and Police Scotland colleagues for their help in tracing Mr Madgwick.”

