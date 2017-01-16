New Chichester Climate Change Forum established

A celebratory evening is being held at which people can find out more about climate change action and solutions in the area.

New group the Chichester Climate Change Forum is hosting Paris Plus One on January 26 at the Friends’ Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester, at 7.30pm.

Chaired by Dr Greg Valerio, an impressive range of speakers will include Catherine Cannon from the county council and Dave Barton from Climate Change Activism.

Other speakers will be Nicola Peel, solutionologist, Jenny Cole of Chichester Moves On and Green city councillor Sarah Sharp, who will talk about transport issues.

Rosemary Moon will also speak about food mapping.

The Chichester Climate Change Forum has been set up by the Green Party and Transition Chichester with the important aim of sharing information about how climate change affects everyone in the Chichester area and monitoring local developments.

It is a year since the Paris Climate Change Agreement was adopted as a global wake-up call.

The agreement states that globally we should limit temperature rises to under 2 per cent more than pre-industrial temperatures.

The treaty was agreed last December and since then, 113 countries have ratified it, including the EU, which did so in October.

The agreement went into force in November, meaning all those signed up must now report every two years on progress towards their targets.

Green city councillor, Sarah Sharp, said “Climate change is the most serious issue of our time – all this arguing about the A27 should be redundant, because the government should not be building any new roads if they want to encourage people to use less fossil fuel.”

She added: “County council elections are on the horizon and we must look to our prospective candidates to see if they make any reference to 2016 being the hottest year on record, flooding hitting many people again this year and backing measures to support green energy, sustainable travel and insulating people’s homes.”

