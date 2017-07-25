‘Option 2’ variation revealed at A27 meeting

A shock revelation that district councillors had come up with their own option for the A27 upgrade at a private meeting rocked last night’s community workshop towards a collaborative solution.

The workshop had been collating feedback from community groups and businesses, with a policy of not mentioning or suggesting specific options.

But after attendees were informed there was a September deadline for coming up with a collective scheme to secure previously pulled funds of £250million, Chichester District Council leader Tony Dignum announced he had a variation on ‘Option 2’.

The original Option 2 plan from Highways England (pictured) included flyovers at several junctions on the A27 Chichester bypass and a link road round the Stockbridge area.

Announcing the plans, Cllr Dignum said that the funding deadline showed there was ‘no northern route on the table’ until 2025-2030 and there had to be a consensus on an online route.

He said: “I’ve had a meeting today with colleagues at Chichester council and by an overwhelming vote, we did vote to put back to Highways England a version of the various options that we saw before us because that is all that Highways England is prepared to look at.”

When challenged on whether that meeting was a full council, he responded that ‘every councillor was invited’ and he thought it was ‘a fair representation of opinion’.

He said the plan would involve:

– Lowering the planned flyover at Fishbourne roundabout

– ‘Totally unacceptable’ flyovers at Whyke and Stockbridge to become a cross-roads or stay as a roundabout

– No objection to plans for Bognor Roundabout changes

– A new south to east flyover at Portfield roundabout ‘for around £10million’

– Shortening the controversial A286 Stockbridge Link Road plan to include only the Fishbourne section