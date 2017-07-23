Picking up the pace against Parkinson’s at Cowdray estate

Have your say

Walkers joined forces earlier this month to raise funds for a Parkinson’s charity.

More than 150 walkers picked up the pace to improve the lives of people living with Parkinson’s on Sunday , July 9.

The teams of walkers took on Walk for Parkinson’s – Cowdray, one of a series of 32 sponsored Walk for Parkinson’s events being held up and down the country during 2017.

Fundraisers walked the 4.5-mile route around the beautiful Cowdray estate.

Parkinson’s UK hopes to raise £8,000 from the day.

Jenni Green, regional fundraiser for Parkinson’s UK in West Sussex, said: “Thank you to everyone who walked and volunteered at Cowdray to help make it such a fantastic day.

“We were so lucky to have such brilliant weather and I hope everyone enjoyed the day as much as I did.

“All money raised from Walk for Parkinson’s will help us to provide support and information for people affected by Parkinson’s and to help find better treatments, and ultimately a cure.”

Jonathan Russell, CEO at Cowdray Estate, said: “We were delighted to assist Parkinson’s UK with this brand new Walk for Parkinson’s, and we were pleased that walkers enjoyed the beautiful locations around Cowdray, including the Cowdray Heritage site and Cowdray Golf.

“We hope that the Walk for Parkinson’s at Cowdray will become an annual fixture.”

For more information on the Walk series, see www.parkinsons.org.uk/walks.

Every hour, someone in the UK is told they have Parkinson’s.

It affects 127,000 people in the UK - which is around one in 500 of the population.

Parkinson’s is a degenerative neurological condition, for which there currently is no cure. The main symptoms of the condition are tremor, slowness of movement and rigidity.

Symptoms vary from person to person, so people with Parkinson’s can benefit hugely from local groups which provide support and an opportunity to share experiences with others in a similar situation.

Parkinson’s UK is the UK’s leading charity supporting those with the condition. Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s through cutting edge research, information, support and campaigning.

For advice, information and support, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk or call the free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

