PICTURES: Northchapel Vegetable and Flower Show

Judges were impressed with the quality of exhibits at Northchapel Vegetable and Flower Show on Sunday.

Bearing in mind the prolonged dry spell during the peak growing season, the gardeners had done well to produce 235 entries across the various classes.

Exhibits on display

The show received financial support from Northchapel Parish Council and the prizes were presented by the Rev Peter Hayes.

The children’s My Monet art class attracted a great deal of interest and Rhiannon Sneller was named the overall winner.

There was also a fine display of decorated terracotta flower pots created by the younger children, with Bryony Bicknell-Strange named overall winner.

The prizes for the children’s classes were generously provided by Daphne Trussler.

Baking classes

Robin Walter provided the prize for the winner of the photography competition and Ann Charlton was chosen by the judges to receive it.

Show organisers Sarah Bound and Denise Lunn were assisted by Clifford Bell and Jane and Laura Dadswell.

Teas were served by Lynda Bell and team, while Stephanie Hipkiss organised a raffle.

Lynda Bell, Linda Norris, Daphne Trussler and Jane Walter were joint baking winners, having gained equal points.

Children's entries for My Monet and decorated terracotta flowerpot

Jane also won the Winterton Trophy for best single exhibit.

Other winners in the show were as follows:

Sue Moss, Ern Talman Trophy for vegetables and Valerie Moss Trophy for scented rose.

Jeff Pullen, Ruth and Andrew Vivian Flower Trophy.

The flower arrangement sections and trophies

Jim Bound, fruit, drinks, Barlow Trophy for most points in show and men’s bake-off.

Sarah Bound, Flower Arrangement Salver.

Roddy Bruce, preserves and hen’s eggs.