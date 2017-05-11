Chichester appoints a new mayor

Chichester officially has a new mayor.

Cllr Peter Evans (centre) was appointed at a mayor making ceremony at the Council House on Wednesday night, May 10.

He takes over from cllr Peter Budge (R), who has served two year-long terms.

Cllr Evans, whose wife cllr Margaret Evans is mayoress, said he would ‘fulfil my duties to the best of my abilities’ and named cllr Martyn Bell (L) as his deputy.

His chosen charities will be the Parent and Carers Support Organisation and St Wilfrid’s Hospice carers.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.