Council tax rise could fund extra 100 Sussex Police staff

Increasing council tax could fund more than 100 extra officers and specialist staff for Sussex Police.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne is looking to increase the precept by 3.36 per cent, equivalent to an extra £5 a year for a Band D property from April.

Along with efficiency savings from Sussex Police, the £4.2m raised could be spent in the following areas:

• Community Priority Crime Teams (£1.03m) – 24 posts dedicated to intervene proactively to prevent and disrupt local crime gangs and take offenders off the streets;

• Specialist Firearms Officers (£1m) – 52 posts across Sussex and Surrey to uplift the counter terrorism and firearms capabilities;

• Public Protection Investigators (£1.25m) – 30 posts to provide additional capacity for public protection, within the Safeguarding Investigation Units;

• Expert Youth Teams (£0.92m) – 20 posts to work directly with schools, colleges and universities to provide community policing that focuses on prevention advice and interventions, supporting the vulnerable and those most at risk, and dealing firmly and quickly with incidents.

Sussex Police has the fifth lowest council tax bill for a Band D property in England and Wales.

Proposals are set to be scrutinised by the Sussex Police and Crime Panel on Friday.

What do you think?

