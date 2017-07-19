Prison for Pulborough defibrillator thief

A man has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for stealing a defibrillator from Pulborough station.

Barry Eales, aged 42, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and theft and was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison when he appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 11.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Eales was arrested at a Tesco store in Pulborough on suspicion of stealing some meat and when he was searched he was found to be in possession of a defibrillator stolen from Pulborough railway station.”

Investigating officer, PC Imogen Sweeney, said: “The behaviour of Eales is unacceptable. “Defibrillators are lifesaving pieces of equipment. Eales’ speedy arrest, charge and sentence sends a strong message BTP is dedicated to making the railway a safe environment for all who travel on it.

“I am pleased the court has chosen to impose a custodial sentence in this case reflecting the seriousness with which it has been treated. I am particularly grateful for the help from PC May of Sussex Police in the identification of Eales and the investigation of this matter.”

