Residents’ nightmare as builders ‘flout rules’ at Easebourne

Neighbours of the new Brackenwood housing development next to the former King Edward VII Hospital in Easebourne say they are ‘upset, traumatised and stressed’ by the continual flouting of planning conditions.

Tim Williams, who lives in Kings Drive, claims CALA Homes is constantly flouting conditions prohibiting building work after 1pm on Saturdays, all day Sunday and on bank holiday weekends.

He said: “CALA Homes have ruined countless weekends for my wife and I, our family and friends, and disrupted substantial amounts of our hard-earned sleep.”

Despite many complaints over more than a year he said: “CALA Homes continue to fob me off with lies and false promises.”

He claimed they had no regard for the rules of the UK planning system, nor the well-being of residents.

“They are obviously one of those businesses focused only on maximising profit, and are comfortable to ride rough shod through anything – planning rules, the rights of the common man, complaints – that might hinder that.”

Mr Williams said the company had repeatedly promised to issue ‘clear instructions’ about weekend working, to carry out ‘disciplinary action’ and put ‘monitoring measures’ in place, but if they were in place, they had not worked.

Increasingly angry Mr Williams said he felt CALA Homes should financially compensate him for the disruption.

A spokesman for CALA Homes said: “As a responsible developer, we take all issues raised by residents extremely seriously. We have been in regular contact with Mr Williams regarding his concerns. We have also liaised with Chichester District Council to keep them informed of the issues raised by Mr Williams and any subsequent actions.

Construction work is due to be finished next month and until then we will continue to ensure planning restrictions are adhered to and endeavour to minimise any disruption.”

