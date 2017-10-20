Rocks sign 6ft 4in striker from Germany

Bognor have been after a big striker to change their fortunes - now they have one they hope could do just that

They have signed Ferdinand Takyi, a 6' 4" striker from Germany, though he cannot make his debut at home to Chippenham this weekend.

A Rocks statement said: "Ferdinand moved to England several years ago having developed through youth football, and signed for Banstead Athletic, who were then in the Ryman League South. He moved to Latvia to join FK Spartaks, and appeared for them in both the Latvian top division and also the Europa League.

"Returning to Germany last season, Ferdinand played for FC Oberneuland who play at the same level as Bognor, scoring 13 times in 14 appearances. He came back to England and has trialled for Grimsby Town, AFC Wimbledon and Yeovil Town, as well as making one appearance for WBA's under-23 side.

"We had to apply for international clearance for Ferdinand and although this has been received, it was after the 5pm Friday deadline for registering a player to play in the National League . Ferdinand will therefore not be available for the match against Chippenham Town, but is expected to be in the squad for the match at Truro on October 28."

As revealed earlier in the day, the Rocks have also welcomed winger Connor Tighe back to the club, having joined on a month's loan from Whitehawk. Such a loan is permitted between clubs in the same league and division.

Tighe did well for the Rocks on loan from Brighton the season before last.

Bognor are one place off the National South drop zone and are without a league win since August 15.