Rogate fair set to bring festive fun

The annual Rogate Christmas Market is set to return this weekend.

The fun filled, family event, to be held on Saturday at the Village Hall from 10am to 1pm in aid of local and overseas charities, will be packed with festive stalls, activities for children, food and refreshments and of course, Father Christmas in his grotto.

Revd Edward Doyle, a member of the organising committee, said: “The Christmas Market is a lovely, traditional village occasion, with something for everyone. We’re hoping to attract a good crowd on the day and raise as much as possible for some extremely worthwhile causes at home and abroad.”

Stalls will be laden with a variety of wares, including gifts, hand-made and craft items, good quality second-hand children’s clothes, Christmas cards, traditional decorations and advent calendars. Christmas Candy Jars at pocket-money prices will tempt younger ones, as will the nearly-new toys and games stall. Delicious home-made jams, chutneys, biscuits and bakes can be bought as lovely presents or to stock up the larder.

Visitors can also try their luck at Bottle Tombola, Name the Bear and the ever-popular Grand Raffle, where this year’s top prize is £275. Tickets can be bought on the day or in advance from Rogate Village Stores.

A Children’s Corner will entertain little ones with seasonal fun activities including biscuit decorating and there’s a colouring competition for four to 11 year olds. Rogate School Carol Singers will also be putting on a performance at 9.45am, ahead of the grand opening.

Mulled wine, mince pies and hot chocolate will be available from the kitchen, as well as light lunches and soup.

The charities that will benefit from the funds raised are Tandem (Midhurst), West Africa Schools and Community Project and Rogate Parish Emergencies Fund.