Romantic touch for West Sussex Bake-Off contestant

Baking enthusiast Julia Chernogorova has cooked her way through to the next round of TV’s Great British Bake Off - after making a romantic biscuit sandwich.

Twenty-one-year-old Julia, from Horsham, was seen on the Channel 4 programme last night making a ‘Middle Eastern delight’ - a biscuit sandwich with rose water jelly in the centre as it reminded her of a holiday in Turkey - where she first met her husband Paul Loughton, who works at Gatwick.

The daring creation was described by master baker Paul Hollywood as looking ‘a little bit scruffy.’ Julia said: “I am trying to make different flavours in everything I make.”

Julia and fellow contestants’ next task was to creat fortune cookies with Julia choosing the messages ‘Make it count’ and ‘Keep on smiling’ for hers.

Julia’s showstopper biscuit ‘board game’ was a ‘British Baking Game’ with the flavours of ginger and lime - and was good enough to ensure the Siberian-born lass’s inclusion in next week’s culinary nail-biter.