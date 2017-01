A ‘severe’ road traffic collision involving a lorry has closed the A27 between Chichester and Emsworth, according to reports.

Eye witness reports state that the incident occurred on the eastbound side of the carriageway where there is a lorry ‘facing the wrong direction’.

Travel information indicates that there is ‘slow traffic’ from the Emsworth junction to the Fishbourne roundabout.

Drivers are advised to avoid the route.

More to follow.