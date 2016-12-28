Car hits tree near Petworth

Emergency services were called to Balls Cross near Petworth this afternoon, after a car collided with a tree.

Police said the driver, a man in his 20s, suffered shock but was otherwise unhurt in the incident, just after 1pm near The Stag Inn.

The car involved is believed to have been a Renault Clio and the road was not blocked, police added.

Firefighters attended for scene safety but no action was required, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

