Southern Rail said a ‘major fault’ with signalling systems is causing ‘major disruption’ on services across Sussex this afternoon (May 10).

It said there is ‘disruption to all services via Brighton’ and that ‘at present services to and from Brighton are at a stand on the Mainline and Coastway East’.

No services are running in or out of Brighton station, with the exception of a delayed westbound service towards Hove.

More to follow.