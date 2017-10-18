Video: Chichester singer/songwriter in prestigious competition semi-finals

Chichester singer/songwriter Hattie Briggs has been selected as a semi-finalist by iconic guitar brand Fender, who have been scouring the nation to find the UK’s best unsigned acoustic acts.

The competition will be whittled down from 650 to three of the best unsigned acts from all across the UK who will be competing to be the winner in the 2017 final.

Hattie Briggs

The voting will open on Friday (October 20) until the 22nd and the live finals are on October 26.

The judging panel for the final will include Fender’s Head of Artist Relations Neil Whitcher; Virgin Radio DJ and Presenter Georgie Rogers and founder of Communion Music and band member of Bear’s Den, Kevin Jones.

The event will take place at a London based studio at 8pm (lasting approx 40-50 minutes).

Hattie is one of eight semi-finalists attempting to grab one of the three final spots and our video features her performance.

Should Hattie win the whole competition the grand prize will be supporting Lucy Rose and performing their own material live at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, on November 3 2017.