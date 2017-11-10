VIDEO: Mary Berry films her new show at Goodwood

Baking idol Mary Berry explored the rich culinary history of the Goodwood Estate for her new BBC One programme.

Filming Mary Berry’s Country House Secrets, the former Great British Bake Off star met custodians, staff and farm workers from across the 12,000-acre estate, unearthing secrets away from the well-trodden tourist path.

There she collected eggs with the Duchess of Richmond and Gordon, sheered sheep and was even driven around Goodwood’s famous motor circuit by the Duke.

Inspired by what she discovered, Mary created her own scrumptious dish to celebrate the heritage and legacy of this extraordinary stately home.

Susan, Duchess of Richmond and Gordon and mother to the current Duke, plays a central role in the programme.

She was one of the Soil Association’s earliest members and ran her kitchen garden on organic principles, passing this passion on to her family.

As a trailblazer of the organic movement and champion of animal welfare, she has been instrumental in transforming Goodwood into a model of progressive farming.

Mary spends time with The Duchess, collecting eggs from her prized Bantam hens and discussing the history of food and farming at Goodwood.

Mary also explores Goodwood Home Farm with farmer Tim Hassell, sheers sheep under the watchful gaze of shepherd Nick Page and has a tour of Goodwood’s in-house butchery with butcher John Hearn.

A visit to Goodwood would not be complete without a tour of the historic motor circuit.

A highlight of the programme sees the Duke takes Mary for a lap around the circuit in his grandfather’s iconic AC 16/18.

The Duke of Richmond and Gordon said: “We’re very proud of our farming heritage at Goodwood; the farm was here long before any of our big events and it has inspired our food philosophy across all of our restaurants.

“It was an absolute pleasure to host Mary and have her shine a light on our food story.”

Mary Berry’s Country House Secrets will air on BBC One on November 22 and the Goodwood episode will be on December 13, 2017.

Other stately homes featuring in the series includes Highclere Castle, otherwise known as Downton Abbey, the exquisite Powderham Castle in Devon and the regal Scone Palace in Perthshire, Scotland.