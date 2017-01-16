LETTER: South resident led down again

Louise Goldsmith is right to request transparency about the anti-democratic behaviour that removed the Northern route from the A27 consultation.

The people south of the A27, the majority, have been let down for the third time – the same thing happened in 2005.

The Southern route was originally chosen not because it was the best but because the minority in the North have greater influence due to the connections of Lord March.

The Observer has failed us by not doing any investigative journalism to get to the bottom of why the Northern route is continually thrown out of any democratic process. Andrew Tyrie has always kept out of it.

He must know that David Cameron removed the Northern option at the request of his wife acting for her family member who is involved in the Goodwood estate.

Speaking up would put his career at the Treasury in jeopardy.

Yes the A27 problem needs a solution, but we deserve the best solution; one that is chosen through a transparent and democratic process taking into account the pros and cons from all the possible options.

Thank you Louise Goldsmith for recognising this need and being the only one to stand up to years of corruption and deceit.

The blame for any delay to a solution lies with those who have allowed the corruption to happen.

Mrs A C Richardson

Chichester Road

West Wittering