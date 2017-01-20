Fontwell forced to abandon Sunday card

A heavy frost put paid to Fontwell Park’s second fixture of 2017 on Sunday.

The card, which included a qualifier for the new Challenger Series in the middle-distance category, was abandoned after an early-morning inspection revealed it was still frozen in place.

There had been 50 runners declared across the seven races.

Fontwell will try again and hope for warmer temperatures next Sunday.

