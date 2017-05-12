Promotion heroes Rocks and Pompey to meet again

Pompey will visit the Rocks for a pre-season friendly in July - for the fifth year in a row.

The two sides - each celebrating promotion - will face each other at Nyewood Lane on Wednesday, July 19 (7.45pm).

It's great news for Bognor, who can expect a crowd of well over 1,000 - possibly close to 2,000 - giving their budget a crucial pre-season boost.

And it is always a good test for Pompey as they work towards the start of their league campaign.

The sides revived their tradition of meeting in pre-season in 2013 and they have met each other every year since. Last year's game ended 4-1 to the Blues, though the previous year the Rocks held Paul Cook's team to a 1-1 draw.

It will be pay-on-the-night, with ticket prices yet to be announced.

Bognor are looking forward to playing in National League South in 2017-18 following promotion via the Ryman premier play-offs, while Pompey are back in League One after being crowned League Two champions.