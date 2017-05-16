Bognor archers head for the great outdoors

Bognor Regis Archery Club have come to the end of the winter season and moved their shooting range from Westbourne House School’s gym to their outdoor venue behind the Arun Leisure Centre on Felpham Way.

The longer distances outdoors introduce greater challenges for the ‘toxophilite’.

The club held their traditional competition at the end of the winter season, their indoor championship.

Winners: Amanda Clarke – Langridge Shield handicapped score, Andy Priest – Harrison Shield, Debbie Pierce – Ladies indoor Champion, Dave Terry – Longbow Champion; Owen Simons – Junior Champion. Runners up - Amanda Clarke – Ladies recurve, Hartley Elder – Gents recurve, Brenda New – Ladies compound, Peter Langridge – Gents compound, Harmony Trodd – Junior recurve or compound, Christine Carpenter – Ladies longbow, Keith Brooks – Gents longbow.

* The club held their annual meeting during February and the committee subsequently met in March at which time they elected a new chairman, Hartley Elder, for the year.

Elder started archery with the Bognor club in 2015, attending a beginners’ course. Initially he used club equipment and as his ability improved, he invested in his own equipment and has been making steady progress in the grades and awards within archery – he recently achieved milestones by qualifying for his 500 and 525 score awards during the ‘Portsmouth’ competitions.

Elder said: “I feel honored to have been selected by the club to be their chairman and hope to use my tenure to maintain our all-inclusive, friendly and family orientated nature while growing the club and its facilities, particularly for the younger generations.”

