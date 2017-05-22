Gym’s super seven power their way to British championships

Seven members of Legends gym in Bognor have qualified in recent competitions to compete at the British Powerlifting Union championships.

In addition, they achieved the qualifying totals to represent Great Britain at the European Championships in Helsinki in July.

In addition to their qualification they are also the holders of five British records between them.

The gym, not yet open for a year, has actively supported them in their quest and has supplied branded tops, but with the financial commitment to training and eating for such events, additional sponsorship is always being sought by the competitors.

In addition to their qualification they are also the holders of five British records between them. An aim for September for the group is to increase the number of records held.

The seven who have qualified, and their totals, are: Luke Nash, three lifts totalling 535kg; Andy Moyler, three lifts 547.5kg; Jordan Gretton-Doidge, three lifts 560kg; Aaron Bishop three lifts 620kg, Terry Short, three lifts 630kg (British record for age and weight plus British records in squat 225kg, bench press 140kg and deadlift 265kg); Tom McMutrie, three lifts 665kg (British record in age and weight for deadlift at 277.5kg); Mitchell Tutt, three lifts 672.5kg.

The two groups train regularly at Legends which always has a friendly welcome with advice for people wanting to start exercising.

Shown in the photographs are Mitchell Tutt, Terry Short and Tom McMutrie; and Jordan Gretton-Diodge, Luke Nash, Andy Moyler, and Arron Bishop.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!