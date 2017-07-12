Seaford’s super polo players rack up another win

Seaford College won their division at the senior schools’ national summer tournament at Kirtlington Park Polo Club, beating Felsted, Marlborough College and Stowe.

The current Seaford players began playing polo only last summer and this win marks their third in the past few months.

Matthew Pitteway, in charge of polo at Seaford, said: “After going down to an early goal in the first match, we quickly turned things around and, with two quick goals from Bart Baker and a final one from Martha Crosdill, we came out 3-1 victors against Felsted.

It was a 1-0 winning margin in both our next games and we did incredibly well defending our lead, particularly in the final match, as Stowe were determined to win. All four players played superbly and the standard of play throughout was first-class.”

The team included Martha Crosdill (captain), Bart Baker, Nonie Uloth and Cally Nugent.

The victory follows fantastic wins last term at the senior school ladies’ tournament at West Wycombe Park Polo Club and the senior schools’ arena nationals polo tournament.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!