SPORT IN 2016: Lil Rockerfeller in the Fontwell Spirit

Over the final eight days of the year we are reminding you of just a few of the highlights of the local sporting year.

Over the coming week, we’ll take you back to some football, rugby, athletics and horse-racing highlights, among other sport stories from 2016.

Lil Rockerfeller and connections after the National Spirit Hurdle / Picture by Clive Bennett

Today we turn the clock back to the end of February, when Fontwell Park staged another exciting renewal of its richest race, the totepool National Spirit Hurdle.

It was won by Trevor Whelan on Lil Rockerfeller, trained by Neil King, who streaked home nine lengths clear of nearest rival Ubak.

See our video report on the race above, and don’t miss, elsewhere on this site, a preview and tips for Fontwell’s Boxing day meeting tomorrow, which is set to attract one of the biggest crowds of the year.

