Chidham date for Bouncers on tour

BlackBox theatre company is on the road with a production of John Godber’s Bouncers, with Chidham among the dates coming up.

Spokesman Chris Hawley said: “We're on tour around Hampshire (and dipping into Surrey, Sussex and Wiltshire) for six weeks. I've been toying with the idea of setting up a theatre company for a while but it's very easy to talk yourself out of it ... lack of time, money, etc. But a friend basically told me to stop yacking on and get on with it, so I did.

“The idea is to keep it all local. Too many, supposedly, local or regional theatres employ all their actors and many of their creatives from London but it was important to me to create jobs for actors and crew from outside of the capital and to take good quality theatre to smaller communities.

“And it's important to me to put on shows that people actually want to see and at a reasonable cost. I think, sometimes, local and regional theatres forget who their potential audience are, often putting on plays that are either too left field, too avant garde or just downright odd and then pricing a great swathe of people out of the market anyway.

“Of course, I'm aware that the majority of our audiences are likely to be white, middle-class, middle-aged and reasonably affluent but hopefully by doing what we're doing it might attract a more diverse audience – people, maybe, who don't normally go to the theatre either because it's too expensive or perhaps because they think that 'theatre's' not for them. Which, of course, is cobblers. It's all about accessiblity. So, we'll bring good, affordable and entertaining theatre to them.”

October

20 SWANMORE Village Hall

New Rd, Swanmore SO32 2PF

21 LONGPARISH Village Hall

Longparish, ANDOVER SP11 6PB

23 HOVERCRAFT MUSEUM (on The Princess Anne Hovercraft!)

(tickets also available from museum ticket office and shop)

Marine Parade West, Lee-on-the-Solent PO13 9NS

26 STUDIO THAETRE

Ashley Rd, Salisbury SP2 7BZ

27 BRAMSHAW Village Hall (tickets also available from venue)

Bramshaw, SO43 7JE

28 HURSTBOURNE TARRANT Community Centre

Church Street, Hurstbourne Tarrant, SP11 0AX

November

1 RINGWOOD Greyfriars Community Centre

(tickets also available from venue)

44 Christchurch Rd, Ringwood BH24 1DW

2 BROKENHURST Village Hall

Highwood Rd, Brockenhurst SO42 7RY

3 CORHAMPTON Golf Club (tickets available from the club)

Shepherds Farm Ln, Corhampton SO32 3GZ

4 WALLINGTON Village Hall

Broadcut, Fareham PO16 8ST

5 CHIDHAM & HAMBROOK Village Hall

Chidham Ln, Chidham, Chichester PO18 8TL

8 BURSLEDON Village Hall

Long Ln, Bursledon, Southampton SO31 8BZ

10 WICKHAM PARK Golf Club (tickets available from the club)

Titchfield La, Wickham PO17 5PJ

11 CHURCH CROOKHAM Community Centre

Naishes Ln, Church Crookham GU52 8AQ

TICKETS CAN BE BOUGHT FROM ...

- FERNEHAM HALL BOX OFFICE on 01329 231 942

- ONLINE at www.fernehamhall.co.uk