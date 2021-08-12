GCSEs: Joy at Midhurst Rother College as results are announced

This year, as with A Levels, GCSEs were awarded following Teacher Assessed Grades (TAGs) due to the cancellation of external examinations. As part of this process, students at Midhurst Rother College sat in-class tests, ‘formal assessments’ and completed coursework.

This morning, the school took the opportunity to congratulate students for their hard work and perseverance in the face of disruption caused by the pandemic.

Standout individual successes at the school included:

Students at Midhurst Rother College collect their GCSE results

Matthew Grzywacz, who was awarded eleven Grade 9s;

Maiya O’Boyle, who was awarded ten Grade 9s and one Grade 8;

Millie Howe, who was awarded nine Grade 9s and two Grade 8s;

Tamsin Anelay, who was awarded eight Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one Grade 7;

Lucie Steele collecting her results

Honor Hawkes who was awarded eight Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and one Grade 7;

Olwen Simpson, who was awarded seven Grade 9s and three Grade 8s;

Jamie Bell who was awarded six Grade 9s and two Grade 8s (this included a 9 in Further Maths);

Sophie Turley – who was awarded six Grade 9s and two Grade 8s;

Matthew Grzywacz achieved eleven Grade 9s

Ethan Sharp – who was awarded five Grade 9 and three Grade 8s.

Today’s celebrations follow on from those enjoyed by the school’s sixth formers earlier this week when they received their A Level grades. Many of these Year 13s are now set to take up their places at top Russell Group institutions, including the University of Exeter and the University of Birmingham.

Congratulating the students on their GCSE qualifications, Stuart Edwards, principal at Midhurst Rother College said: “Following this week’s strong showing at A Level, I’m very pleased to congratulate our GCSE cohort. We began our journey at Midhurst Rother College at the same time and it has been a pleasure to watch them all progress and thrive over the past five years.

“Whilst the past eighteen months have been challenging, we have really held together as a school community, ensuring we make the most of every day and every opportunity for students to not only learn but to develop as individuals and responsible young people. Staff and students have worked brilliantly together and I am very proud of everything that has been achieved by the school.

Leah Strudwick (right) and Ellie Homewood (left)