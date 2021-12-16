Dunford House: Fresh plans submitted

Dunford House

The historic West Lavington was owned by politician Richard Cobden before it was gifted to the YMCA on the condition that it would be used for educational purposes.

The politician’s great-great-great-grandson, Nick Cobden-Wright, has been fighting plans to turn the historic site into anything other than community asset.

Now the applicant has ask for a change of use of the site from a conference and training centre and to include the use as a hotel, events venue, public access, and heritage information centre.

The heritage of Dunford House has been at the centre of much of the controversy surrounding its sale and proposed development.

Part of the application states the number of days Dunford House will be available has not yet been confirmed.

In May this year, 'harmful' plans to turn the property into tourist accommodation were refused. At the time, a spokesman for the Midhurst Society said: "The proposed ‘luxury’ dwelling is not in keeping with the area or the property’s historic fabric."