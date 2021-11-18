The volunteers head out twice a week around the streets of Midhurst and Easebourne to improve the surroundings.

The volunteers, all local residents, offer time and expertise to maintain those public areas which were previously looked after by county and district councils but which are no longer tended or are maintained less frequently.

The man behind the group of volunteers is Graham Pooley.

Volunteers taking a break

Graham’s been active on the volunteering scene in Midhurst for many years now; before establishing MGV, he had been a key figure in the running of the Midhurst Community Bus.

Members of the group have said: ‘Graham’s enthusiasm and dedication is a major factor behind the group’s success. He leads by example identifying areas in need of attention, preparing a quarterly forward schedule and then assembling and delivering the equipment in readiness for his team of volunteers every Tuesday and Saturday morning.’The group has been able to replace and supplement its equipment inventory through generous grants and donations.

Earlier this year South Downs National Park Authority asked Midhurst Green Volunteers for their help to clear a stretch of the River Rother where the banks had been overgrown with an invasive weed known as Himalayan Balsam. It took some 60 man hours more than three sessions to complete.

Midhurst Town Council sought MGV’s help to tidy up the foundation stones of the ancient Norman motte and bailey castle on St Anne’s Hill as part of a general restoration scheme.

Graham said: “MGV has clocked up over 4300 man hours in the last three and a half years, working to enhance the appearance of this beautiful area we are fortunate to live in. I’m just part of a team who share the same values. Anyone can join in, there’s no particular skills required and what’s more you get a feel good factor at the end of a session that tells you, I’ve done something good for our town today. ”