What does the future hold for Petworth's old NatWest site?

The future remains uncertain for Petworth's historic NatWest building.

The town council announced its bid to purchase the Grade II listed building last month but was unsuccessful, a spokesman revealed today.

Community facilities would have filled the building, which was on the market for £350,000, and the town council also hoped to secure a future for the only ATM in the town which is attached to the side of the building.

NatWest has a commitment which means it will keep the ATM there until 2024, but its commitment is uncertain after that.

Chairman of Petworth Town Council Chris Kemp said: "We need to find a new home so we are going to continue to see what's about — we are not giving up.

"That was a shot at a great opportunity that we missed. Finding a place central in Petworth is really quite difficult, the rents are horrendous so buying has become very attractive, and then we'd have an asset."

It is not yet clear who the successful bidder is but the estate agents, Avison Young, have been approached for comment.