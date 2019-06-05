Fittleworth pupils learn to make their own food at Goodwood Home Farm

Pupils from Fittleworth enjoyed a memorable three days visiting farm animals and learning how to make their own food at the Goodwood Estate.

The group of seven and eight-year-old’s from Fittleworth Village School toured Goodwood’s Home Farm, an organic working farm, to find out about different breeds of dairy and beef cows and the production of organic milk, beef, pork and lamb, as well as cereal crops.

Fittleworth Pupils at Goodwood Home Farm

Pupils watched cows being milked in the parlour and drank fresh farm milk, ground wheat into flour and made their own butter and bread rolls.

The visit was organised by the Goodwood Educational Trust (GET).

Conor Hayden, the head farmer, said: “Our focus is to make the clear connection for children between what we eat and production on the farm.

“We look at the process of grass to milk, seeing how cows are fed, housed and milked.

“The pupils had the most amazing time, playing, exploring and learning on the farm in a practical, hands-on way.

“The children had the bonus of bottle-feeding a lamb and seeing a calf being delivered.

“They were brilliant and very keen to learn with this unique opportunity.”

During the stay, the children also enjoyed several walks through the 12,000 acre estate and spent two nights camping in the stables.

Liz Wilmhurst, Fittleworth’s educational visit co-ordinator, said it was a great way for the pupils to develop their independence in a safe, educational environment.

To organise an educational visit to Goodwood Home Farm for a nursery, school or college, contact Education Officer Sarah Stewart at get@goodwood.com

